INDIA

DPS trespassing case: SC stays criminal proceedings against Salman Khurshid

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed criminal proceedings against senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid for allegedly trespassing into the Delhi Public School (DPS) Society office here.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Khurshid, contended before a bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and Vikram Nath that he is open to mediation and it will be an ideal situation. Khurshid had moved the apex court against an order passed by the Delhi High Court in November 2019 in the incident connected with the dispute related to the leadership of the society.

The top court, in its order, said: “Leave granted. It is clarified that the stay of the proceedings is only in the case pertaining to the present petition.”

The bench also noted that Khurshid is a responsible and reputed person. Khurshid has challenged various Delhi High Court orders, which dismissed his plea for quashing the criminal proceedings against him and others in a case was registered for unauthorised entry into the society’s office.

In December 2019, the apex court had issued notice on Khurshid’s plea against the high court’s order and asked the parties to explore the option of mediation and also stayed further proceedings in the case till then.

According to police, in March 2015, the DPS Society had alleged that Khurshid, along with Sharda Nayak, trespassed into the society’s office.

The high court in 2018, allowed Khurshid’s petition to quash trial court order, passed in January 2018, summoning him as an accused for allegedly trespassing into an office of the DPS Society in south Delhi.

20230102-221804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cop, CRPF man among four held by CBI in J&K Police...

    Hyd doctor gets 10 years jail for sexually assaulting patient

    Devotees can now see construction of Ram temple

    Trinamool is not able to find Goans to distribute its pamphlets:...