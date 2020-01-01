Canindia News

Dr. Joshua Tepper is Ontario’s first Education Health Advisor

Today, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement regarding the hiring of Dr. Joshua Tepper as Education Health Advisor.

“As our province and the world face a second wave of COVID-19, we are strengthening our capacity to respond. In addition to this week’s increased investments targeting communities with higher rates of transmission, we are leveraging the expertise and talents of medical leaders to advise us on how to maximize safety while we face this second wave.

“To provide expertise and guidance as a doctor, health care leader and parent, our government has hired Dr. Joshua Tepper as Education Health Advisor to the ministry. Dr. Tepper has been given a mandate to work collaboratively with Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Dirk Huyer, Coordinator of the Provincial Outbreak Response, partner ministries, school boards and frontline partners to help ensure ongoing adherence to Ontario’s school reopening plan, supported by and developed in consultation with Dr. Williams.

“As the former President of North York General Hospital, Vice-President of Education at Sunnybrook and senior civil servant in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Tepper’s depth and breadth of experience will further support our extensive and long-standing efforts to enhance safety and keep all students and staff safe.

“His experience in the early stages of the pandemic on the front lines as a health care leader will be invaluable to ensuring our schools are implementing effective preventative measures and are operating as safely as possible.

“My top priority remains keeping learning environments safe for students and staff alike. I am confident that Dr. Tepper’s addition to our team – supported by his track record and medical leadership – will help continue to keep our school communities safe.”

Dr. Tepper is the Ministry of Education’s first Education Health Advisor. His appointment began on October 6, 2020 and will last until the end of the 2020-21 school year.

