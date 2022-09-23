Dr Rajiv Bahl has been appointed as the new Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Secretary, Health Research, succeeding Dr Balram Bhargava.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Friday gave its nod to the name of Bahl, who is currently Head of Research on Maternal, Newborn Child and Adolescent Health cum-Newborn Unit Head, Department of Maternal Newborn Child and Adolescent Health and Ageing at the World Health Organisation.

Prior to joining the WHO in 2003, Bahl was a senior scientist at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for 10 years.

He will hold the post “for a period of three years, with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” an official statement said.

