The CBI in its supplementary chargesheet into the Delhi Excise policy case has claimed that the draft report of Group of Ministers (GoMs) for the new excise policy was photocopied at Oberoi Hotel by the representative of ‘South Group’ and provisions suitable to them were incorporated in it.

The members of South Group Arun R. Pillai, Abhishek Boinpally, Hyderabad-based Gorantla, the former CA of BRS leader K Kavithaa along with Sharath Chandra Reddy of Aurbindo Group had visited Delhi and stayed at Oberoi Hotel from March 14-17, 2021.

During the visit, they held meetings with AAP’s Vijay Nair who allegedly was representing the then Excise Policy Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

“The accused persons used the computer kept at the Business Center of Oberoi Hotel and took a photocopy of 36 pages from the hotel, which matches (minus the index and title pages) with the number of pages of draft of the GOM report retrieved from the computer installed in the Conference Hall of Dy. CM’s office,” the CBI said.

In March 2021, Nair visited Hyderabad and met accused of South group. The CBI retrieved the Whatsapp chat from the phone of Gorantla which contained the provisions for a new designation of Director Wholesale Operations and a provision for having Joint Venture’ for running Elite Stores, Super Premium stores.

“These provisions were verbatim reproduced in the final GoM report (March 22, 2022), whereas, these provisions had not been mentioned in the draft GoM reports (March 15, and 19, 2021), which were retrieved from the office computer of Sisodia,” the CBI said.

In the GoM report of April 5, 2022, the definition of “related entities” was provided in such a manner that it benefited the accused persons of South Group and their partner Sameer Mahendru.

The CBI claimed all things show that the accused had prior knowledge of draft of Excise Policy and it was nothing but corruption.

( can be approached at atul.k@ians.in)

20230516-152002