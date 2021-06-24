Andhra Pradesh has opposed the Draft Indian Ports Bill, 2021, at the 18th meet of the maritime development council that was held in virtual mode, on Thursday.

Conveying the state’s reservations over the proposed Bill to union shipping minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Andhra Pradesh’s infrastructure and investments minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that the state government would revert in a month, after studying the Draft Bill.

Speaking to the media later, Reddy said that the proposal to bring management of minor ports under the purview of the central government, goes against the states’ interests, and the federal spirit of the country.

Reddy said that the state would set up an expert committee to study the Draft Bill. “If necessary we will join hands with other coastal states to protect our interests,” he added.

At Thursday’s meeting, neighbouring Tamil Nadu also opposed the draft Bill.

Recently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin urged his counterparts in eight coastal states and the Union Territory of Puducherry to oppose the Draft Indian Ports Bill 2021 proposed by the central government.

