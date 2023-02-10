Aiming to facilitate ‘Divyangjan’ in the conversion of fully built vehicles into adapted vehicles through temporary registration, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued a draft notification.

Adaptation of motor vehicles, as per the specific needs of Divyangajan, is often required to facilitate their mobility. Currently, such adaptation could either be carried out prior to the registration of vehicle, by the manufacturer or his authorised dealer, or after the registration of vehicle in as is form on the basis of permission received from registering authority.

To simplify this process, the MoRTH has proposed amendments in rules 53A and 53B, to extend the facility of temporary registration for adaptation of motor vehicles.

According to the key provisions, in rule 53A, the grounds for applying for temporary registration has been expanded, to include cases of fully built motor vehicles which are to be altered for conversion to an adapted vehicle.

In rule 53B, a proviso is proposed to be added under sub-rule 2 to state that the validity of temporary registration will be 45 days for conversion of fully built motor vehicle to adapted vehicle, as well as in case the motor vehicle is being registered in a state other than the state in which the dealer is situated.

As per the Ministry on Friday, these amendments are expected to further facilitate the driving of motor vehicles by Divyangjan. Comments and suggestions are invited from all stakeholders within a period of thirty days, added the Ministry.

