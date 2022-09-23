BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Draft telecom bill to be finalised within 6-10 months: Minister

NewsWire
0
1

Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said that the draft telecom bill would be finalised within the next six to 10 months.

Addressing a press conference a day after the draft bill was put up for public comment, Vaishnaw said that the Centre is not in a hurry to bring it.

On the basis of consultations, the final draft will be prepared, he said, adding that it will go to the Parliamentary panel.

After that it will go to Parliament, so the entire process will take six to 10 months, the Minister added.

Comments on the bill have been sought till October 20.

The bill seeks to replace the archaic Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933 and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950.

The draft bill has a provision to ensure a smooth transition, wherein the repealed laws would remain in place till the new ones become effective.

20220923-144406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Overseas exposure of India MFs rised amid pandemic

    Odisha records 40% growth in GST collection in Sep

    PMFAI seems policy support for growth of agrochem market

    NCLT asks DHFL lenders to consider Wadhawan’s settlement offer