INDIA

(DRAGON PACKAGE) Flashpoints-I: How Galwan exposed China’s sinister intentions

NewsWire
0
0

On June 15, 2020, there was a bloody clash between the soldiers of India and China at Galwan in eastern Ladakh. In that skirmish, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred, while China had to pay a huge price as 42 of its soldiers were killed.

This clash took place on the night of June 15, 2020. This incident took place when the situation was normalising after talks between the two countries near the Galwan Valley at night.

The Indian Army had then issued a statement on this incident. The army had said that there was a violent clash in the Galwan Valley area on the night of June 15 and 20 soldiers were martyred.

India has been saying that Chinese soldiers were also killed in large numbers in Galwan. China had also issued a statement but did not clarify how many of its soldiers were killed. Several months later, in February 2021, China announced posthumous medals to four of its soldiers who died in the Galwan Valley clash.

China confirmed the deaths of only four soldiers. The number was questioned a few months later by an Australian newspaper, which reported that at least 38 PLA soldiers, not four as claimed by Beijing, had died in Galwan.

20221216-164404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tim Roth admits his character of Emil Blonsky has changed a...

    Vasundhara Raje trying to ‘re-establish’ herself as face of party in...

    MNS says ‘sorry’; suspends party activist for assaulting woman shopkeeper (Ld)

    How 2 Sena MLAs ‘escaped’ dramatically from rebels’ camp!