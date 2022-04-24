WORLD

Dragon-slaying returns to London’s Trafalgar Square to mark St George’s Day

London’s historic Trafalgar Square became a sea of red and white as thousands of people gathered to celebrate the Feast of St George, England’s patron saint.

It was the first time the square, one of the top tourist spots of Britain’s capital, hosted St George’s Day celebrations since 2019, with the event called off over the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

As well as music and dancing, a six-hour celebration on Saturday included appearances by St George and his famous dragon, as well as a parade by London’s iconic Pearly Kings and Queens, people who dressed in costumes adorned with thousands of pearl buttons.

Legend tells how St George slayed a dragon, becoming an instant hero.

St George’s Day became a national feast day and holiday in England in 1415, but the government has resisted demands for it to be declared a public holiday.

Across England the traditional national flag, showing the red cross of St George, was flown on many public buildings.

Another major event was held in Manchester with the city’s annual St George’s Day parade.

People marched through the city’s downtown area, dressed in colourful costumes alongside horse-drawn carriages, brass bands, and a convoy of motor scooters following closely behind. The spectacle attracted thousands of spectators, lining the four-km route, waving the St George’s flag.

Events and parades celebrating St George’s Day also took place in hundreds of towns, villages and cities across England.

