Rapper Drake lost a whopping $1 million after betting on the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France.

The Canadian superstar lost the massive amount despite picking Argentina to win over France in the Sunday match, reports aceshowbiz.com.

As posted on Drake’s Instagram Story, he made the bet on Stakes and would’ve earned $2.75 million if he had won.

Footage of the OVO Sound co-founder supporting the Latin American country also surfaced on the Internet.

In the clip, he was featured with a friend as saying, “I’ll take Argentina, he’ll take France”, while wearing Napoli gear.

Casino streamer Roshtein a.k.a. Ishmale Schwartz matched Drake’s bet for France.

“@roshtein my bet is in for tmrw @stake,” the ‘In My Feelings’ hitmaker posted on his Instagram Story.

When Roshtein posted his bet, he wrote, “Oui monsieur @champagnepapi vive la France @stake”, revealing that he would’ve earned $100,000 more if he had won.

While Lionel Messi eventually led Argentina to win the final match against France, their victory was only sealed after a 4-2 penalty shootout.

Unfortunately for Drake, he placed his bet in the 1×2 market that doesn’t account for extra time.

Argentina was leading first in the Sunday match with Messi and Angel Di Maria scoring two goals in the first half. France’s Kylian Mbappe tied the score within only one minute apart in the second half, leading to an extra time. After the extra time ended with an even score of 3-3, the two national teams went head-to-head in a penalty shootout, which was won by Argentina.

It was Argentina’s first World Cup win since 1986.

Drake previously made a big bet on the Super Bowl, winning $1.4 million after placing $1.26 million between three wagers for the Rams to win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

He, however, took a huge loss after betting $2 million on a UFC fight after middleweight champion Israel Adesanyawas defeated by Alex Pereira during UFC 281 on November 12 in New York.

