Canadian rapper Drake has surpassed the record of the legendary English rock band – The Beatles as he has officially become the artist with the most top five hits in Billboard Hot 100 history.

He achieved the feat with DJ Khaled’s ‘Staying Alive,’ on which he and Lil Baby are featured, debuting at No. 5 on the latest, August 20-dated chart, reports ‘Billboard’.

Drake with 30 passed The Beatles, who have 29, for the record over the list’s 64-year history. The Beatles held the top-five mark for 55 years, having last reached the region in 1970 with ‘The Long and Winding Road’/’For You Blue’, which spent two weeks at Number 1.

Following the impressive news, the rapper took to Instagram to share a screenshot of his latest accomplishment. “Ok I broke my records for the month now me and @stake need you to do your thing Bitcoin,” he captioned the post, tagging cryptocurrency betting platform, Stake.

According to ‘Billboard’, ‘Staying Alive’ also extended Drake’s records for the most top 10s, top 20s, top 40s and overall Hot 100 entries, dating to the chart’s August 4, 1958, inception.

In June, Drake unveiled his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, which gave him his 11th No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. With the 14-track set, he is the fifth act with more than 10 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 since the chart began regularly publishing on a weekly basis in 1956.

