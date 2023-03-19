INDIA

Drama after Delhi police notice to Rahul over his ‘sexual assault’ on women remark

NewsWire
0
0

The national capital on Sunday witnessed a massive drama with the Congress workers taking to the streets after the Delhi police served a notice to their party leader Rahul Gandhi over his speech made during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar.

A few of them were detained by the Police for posing a threat to the law and order of the city.

Soon after the Police served a notice to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his speech made in connection with alleged sexual assault on women, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir, a number of party workers gathered outside his residence in Tughlak lane area to stage a protest.

The protestors were raising slogans against the Delhi Police and Centre.

Sensing the gravity of the matter, extra police force which was deployed in the morning, detained the protestors.

Delhi Police has said that they only want to take action against the culprits who sexually assaulted the women.

Rahul Gandhi had, during his speech, said that a few women met him and alleged that they were sexually assaulted.

20230319-132602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Karnataka youth who celebrated Pulwama suicide bomb attack gets 5 yrs...

    Rising infertility in women aged 25-30

    Night temp improves in J&K, Ladakh

    SC refuses stay on High Court proceedings against J’khand CM