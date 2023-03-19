The national capital on Sunday witnessed a massive drama with the Congress workers taking to the streets after the Delhi police served a notice to their party leader Rahul Gandhi over his speech made during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar.

A few of them were detained by the Police for posing a threat to the law and order of the city.

Soon after the Police served a notice to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his speech made in connection with alleged sexual assault on women, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir, a number of party workers gathered outside his residence in Tughlak lane area to stage a protest.

The protestors were raising slogans against the Delhi Police and Centre.

Sensing the gravity of the matter, extra police force which was deployed in the morning, detained the protestors.

Delhi Police has said that they only want to take action against the culprits who sexually assaulted the women.

Rahul Gandhi had, during his speech, said that a few women met him and alleged that they were sexually assaulted.

