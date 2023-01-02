ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Drama unfolds over death certificate in ‘Pandya Store’

NewsWire
0
0

The family drama ‘Pandya Store’ starring Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik, among others, is right now focusing on the trauma of Dhara (Shiny) who lost Chiku, Shweta taking over the Pandya Store, and the difficulties faced by Krish in getting the death certificate from the store.

Now, Dhara and Gautam (Kinshuk Mahajan) ask Suman for the official papers of their home and she hands over the documents to them. Dhara tells her that they must have troubled her a lot, as Suman gets emotional seeing her husband’s picture.

On the other hand, a police officer asks Gautam to give his father’s death certificate as they will need it in the procedure. While everyone asks Gombi about the certificate, he confesses that it is in the Pandya Store where he kept it behind the picture of his father.

He clarifies that because his mother keeps crying looking at his father’s picture, he kept it in the store.

Now, everyone is worried about how to get the papers. When Dhara sends Krish (Mohit Parmar) to get the documents, Shweta catches him red-handed.

What he will do and how he will bring the papers back will be seen in the upcoming episode.

‘Pandya Store’ airs on Star Plus.

20230102-190005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pranati Rai Prakash hopes to start shoot in May if lockdown...

    Aishwarya aces Cannes red carpet look at ‘Armageddon Time’ premiere

    Ashish Verma recollects shooting for ‘Atrangi Re’, calls it a heartwarming...

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Rakhi plays tricks to create a rift between...