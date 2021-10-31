Minimum temperatures dropped across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Sunday, and the Drass town in the Ladakh region froze at minus 13.4 degrees Celsius.

Weather office said minimum temperatures dropped across J&K and Ladakh UTs as a weak Western Disturbance (WD) was likely to affect the two UTs from Sunday afternoon till November 2.

“We are expecting a further drop in minimum temperatures in the coming days.

“A weak WD is going to affect J&K and Ladakh from today afternoon till November 2. Another WD is likely to affect the two regions on November 4.

“There is a likelihood of an overall drop in temperatures during the coming days”, an official of the local MeT department said.

Srinagar had 2.6, Pahalgam minus 3.2 and Gulmarg zero as the minimum temperature.

Leh in Ladakh region had minus 5.2 and Kargil minus 4.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 13.1, Katra 12.6, Batote 8.1, Banihal 8.0 and Bhaderwah 4.3 as the night’s lowest temperature.

