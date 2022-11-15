INDIA

Drass freezes at minus 15, night temps drop further in J&K, Ladakh

Night temperatures dropped further across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday as the Drass town froze at minus 15.

Rain and snow occurred in the two UTs during the last 24 hours as the MeT office forecast dry weather during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is expected to remain dry in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 4.5 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 3.4 and Gulmarg minus 4.6 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.

While Drass town in Ladakh region recorded minus 15 degree, Kargil minus 4.2 and Leh minus 7.5, Jammu clocked 12.3 degrees, Katra 10.4, Batote 2.3, Banihal 2.2 and Bhaderwah 1.

