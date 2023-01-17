INDIA

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29, cold wave continues in Valley

NewsWire
0
0

Drass town in Ladakh region froze at minus 29 degree Celsius on Tuesday even as severe cold wave continued in the Valley, as per the MeT office.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter capital known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan’ will end on January 30.

Water taps were frozen in Srinagar city in the morning as the MeT office forecast generally clear sky in Jammu and partly cloudy in the Valley is expected during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Srinagar registered minus 2.7 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 11.8 and Gulmarg minus 11.5 degree as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 29 degree, Kargil minus 20.9 and Leh minus 15.6.

Jammu recorded 3.1 degrees, Katra 3.6, Batote minus 2, Banihal minus 1.5 and Bhaderwah minus 2.6 as the minimum temperature.

20230117-094603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    YSRCP hits back at Pawan Kalyan, calls him confused leader

    From historic records to most goals: Men’s Hockey World Cup history...

    Noted Malayalam actor G.K.Pillai dead at 97

    B’luru Idgah Maidan to remain playground: Cong MLA Zameer Ahmad