NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu who arrived here on Wednesday to garner support for the upcoming July 18 election was given a rousing welcome.

Programmes were organised at three places to welcome Murmu from the Jaipur airport to the hotel. Tribal dance, folk songs and music programmes that exhibited a blending of tribal culture and Rajasthani tradition were held at different locations to welcome her.

While veteran leaders welcomed Murmu at the airport, the BJP Mahila Morcha showered flowers on Murmu and applied ’tilak’ on her.

BJP leader Jitendra Meena said: “Gabri dance was held… there were flower showers… ‘dhol-nangade’ etc. were played to welcome her.”

Murmu, while addressing the MLAs and MPs, said: “I salute all the people of the state from the bottom of my heart and pay obeisance to brave mothers of the brave land of Rajasthan.”

“Despite the difference in geographical conditions in Rajasthan and Odisha, there are many similarities in both the states, which include living in harmony with nature,” she said, adding that when she was made the Presidential candidate by NDA and supporting parties, she understood the thinking behind it because she was aware of the visionary thinking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“He wants to see the book and pen in the hands of the mother and daughter of the desert and is committed to bring the mother and daughters of the forest land into the mainstream. I am very happy that under the rule of the Modi government, water is reaching the house of women. Along with this, by connecting the daughters of tribal society with education, they are realising their dream,” she said.

Murmu said: “A daughter of a tribal community, who grew up with small dreams in Odisha, was given a way to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, this is a democratic dream, this is ‘Antyodaya’, this is to show faith in the daughter of the village, the poor and the jungle. Through the MPs and MLAs present here, I am seeking the support of the people of Rajasthan.

“I never thought of becoming the President, but the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made me a medium to connect with the people of the last villages. The deprived, the tribal and the exploited can see themselves in me. We are hopeful, moving and confident to build a new India,” she added.

