The first round of counting of the Presidential poll on Thursday showed that Draupadi Murmu is far ahead of her counterpart Yashwant Sinha.

The number of votes in favour of Murmu was 540 and for Yashwant Sinha it was 208 out of a total 748 valid votes. Total value of valid votes stands at 5,23,600.

Counting of votes for the Presidential poll started on Thursday at Parliament House in New Delhi and it is likely to be concluded by evening.

Ruling NDA’s Draupadi Murmu and Opposition backed Yashwant Sinha are pitted against each other in the contest, with votes clearly stacked in Murmu’s favour.

If elected, Murmu will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post in the country.

20220721-151804