In view of the upcoming Presidential election, NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu will visit Goa on July 14 to seek support from legislators.

Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude, addressing a press conference, said that Murmu will arrive in Goa on July 14 to meet the MLAs.

He appealed all MLAs to vote for Murmu considering her social work. “It is our responsibility to appeal all MLAs to vote for her. We will be in touch with all MLAs to support her.”

Goa BJP ST Morcha has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda for choosing Murmu as NDA’s candidate for the Presidential election.

