Dravid named head of NCA, to groom budding cricketers

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Former captain and junior India coach Rahul Dravid was on Monday named the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

“Dravid will oversee all cricket related activities at NCA and will be involved in mentoring, coaching, training and motivating players, coaches and support staff at the NCA.

“Dravid will also work closely with the national men’s and women’s head coaches and other cricket coaches for the developmental teams, including India A, India U-19 and India U-23 teams, in the identification of key training and development objectives.

“He will also be responsible for monitoring progress against these objectives for the developmental teams and provide necessary inputs on the same to the senior men’s and women’s head coaches,” the BCCI statement said.

Dravid, who was roped in on a two-year contract, will not able to travel with India A and U-19 teams now.

Former India pacer Paras Mhambrey and Abhay Sharma remained part of the junior team support staff.

-IANS

