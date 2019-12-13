Dravid’s son cracks double ton in U-14 cricket

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Former India captain and batting great Rahul Dravid’s son, Samit, cracked a double century in an Under-14 state-level match this week.

Samit, 14, scored 201 for Vice-President’s XI against Dharwad Zone in an Under-14 inter-zonal tournament here.

His 256-ball innings was laced with 22 fours. The match ended in a draw as Samit added to his first innings tally by scoring an unbeaten 94 in the second essay. He also took three wickets.

