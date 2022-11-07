INDIA

DRDO launches testing, evaluation facility for Sonar Systems of Navy

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) launched Hull Module of Submersible Platform for Acoustic Characterization & Evaluation (SPACE) facility at Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) Kochi.

The move is aimed at giving impetus to the ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ and India’s ‘Make in India’ commitment. It is a state-of-the-art testing and evaluation facility for sonar systems developed for use by the Indian Navy on board various platforms, including ships, submarines and helicopters.

The SPACE facility is based on the concept design and requirements projected by NPOL and has been constructed by L&T Shipbuilding, Chennai.

This will be mainly utilised for evaluating sonar systems, allowing for quick deployment and easy recovery of scientific packages such as sensors and transducers.

The Ministry of Defence in a statement on Monday said that the SPACE is one-of-a-kind facility in the world. The uniqueness of this facility lies in the specially designed submersible platform, which can be lowered up to depths of 100 meters using a series of synchronously operated winches.

The design and construction of the platform meet all the statutory needs of Indian Register of Shipping and the vessel classifying authority and strictly adhere to the inspection and registration criteria as per Kerala Inland Vessel Rules.

