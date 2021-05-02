Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has provided 100 medical oxygen cylinders to the government-run Gandhi Hospital here.

The cylinders were supplied at short notice on the request of Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy.

Reddy, in whose Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency the hospital falls, handed over the cylinders to the hospital superintendent on Sunday in the presence of officials from DRDO and Telangana’s medical and health department.

Reddy took to Twitter to thank Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and DRDO for sending 100 oxygen cylinders to his parliamentary constituency Secunderabad, at a short notice.

In another tweet, the minister of state said Telangana’s allocation of Remdesivir has been markedly increased to make the availability to the needy Covid-19 patients.

He said 93,800 Remdesivir vials were allocated to Telangana for the period April 21 to May 9.

–IANS

ms/pgh