Kapil Kumar, a dreaded criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was killed during an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

According to the police, Kapil, 35, of Baghpat was named in 35 cases, including that of murder, attempt to murder and robbery.

He was a sharpshooter of the notorious Sunil Rathi gang. Sunil Rathi is accused in murder of don Munna Bajrangi a.k.a, Prem Prakash inside Baghpat jail in 2018.

Additional SP, STF, Vishal Vikram Singh, said that Kapil was first associated with dreaded criminal Yogesh Bhadoda of western Uttar Pradesh.

“Yogesh was convicted in a crime in 2013 and sentenced for five years. Following this, Kapil parted ways and joined the gang of Sunil Rathi,” said Singh.

He used to seek extortion, from businessmen in western UP.

The ASP said that STF was following Kapil for a long time and on Sunday, the informers tipped us off about his movement near Bisrakh.

“He was going to meet an associate. We informed the local police and laid a trap,” the officer added.

A checking drive was being conducted when Kapil on a bike reached the check post. Asked to show papers, he took out his pistol and opened fire at the policemen.

The alert police team ducked the fire, chased Kapil and surrounded him, asking him to surrender, said the police.

But the accused opened fire and tried to escape again. The police team then opened the retaliatory fire and he was hit him in the chest.

Kapil was taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead, the police added.

