An armed assailant, in the guise of a lawyer, shot dead criminal Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva who had come to the SC/ST court for a hearing on Wednesday, police said.

Jeeva, a dreaded shooter, received multiple injuries in the shootout and succumbed.

A police official and a minor girl, present in the court, were also hit and the girl also succumbed to her injuries.

The accused assailant has been overpowered and handed over to the police. However, he was beaten up so badly by other lawyers that his condition is said to be critical. His identity is yet to be ascertained.

Jeeva was a co-accused in BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai murder, in which Mukhtar Ansari is also an accused.

He began as a compounder and then became a member of the underworld. He was a close associate of Munna Bajrangi who was shot dead in 2018 in Baghpat jail.

Meanwhile, immediately after the shootout, the police faced the ire of lawyers who pelted stones at them. Additional forces have been rushed to be spot.

Further details are awaited.

