Dreaded gangster held in East Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) A dreaded gangster, who was involved in the ghastly killing of two of his rival gang members in the last two months and was also planning to eliminate another rival gang leader on the day of Eid, has been arrested from East Delhi, a police officer said on Wednesday.

“Known as the most desperate gangster in the trans Yamuna area, Faizal Shah, a resident of Welcome area, was arrested on Monday following a tip-off when he was planning to eliminate his rival gang member Abdul Nasir. He got to know that Nasir would be visiting his mother on the ocassion of Eid and hence hatched a plan to kill him,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P.S. Kushwah said.

“Carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 on his head, Shah had eliminated one Imran, a close accomplice of Nasir, in June at the Shastri Park. In July, he executed a contract killing of one Imran Saifi along with his gang members,” he added.

A country made pistol and five live rounds were recovered from his possession, the officer said.

“During interrogation, Shah disclosed that he was planning to eliminate his main rival, Nasir, and was looking for an opportunate moment to execute his plan. He had a long standing grudge against Nasir due to a previous property dispute,” the DCP added.

