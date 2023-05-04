INDIA

Dreaded gangster killed in STF encounter in UP

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) shot dead dreaded gangster Anil Dujana in an encounter here on Thursday afternoon.

The gangster was in the list of most wanted criminals in the state. He had been in jail since 2012, but was granted bail in 2021.

Dujana had 62 cases registered against him, including that of murder and extortion.

He carried a reward of Rs 50,000 and was booked in several charges, including National Security Act (NSA) and Goonda Act.

A resident of Dujana village under Badalpur police station in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, the real name of Anil Dujana was Anil Nagar.

He was feared in parts of Western Uttar Pradesh and ran an organised criminal gang. The slain gangster had 62 criminal cases registered against him including, 18 of murders, extortion, robbery and land grab.

This is the second high profile killing by UP STF in an encounter after the killing of Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad in Jhansi last month.

20230504-161002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    A bewitching tapestry of Istanbul’s splendour and vices

    India turned world’s pharmacy amid Covid: PM

    Infant kidnapped from Goa rescued from Mumbai, two held

    Security personnel, civilians in Kashmir pay tributes to Gen Rawat