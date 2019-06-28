Dreaded gangster Sonu Jaat held in Delhi

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested a dreaded criminal who was an associate of gangster Neeraj Bawana and was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, a police officer said on Sunday.

The accused, Sonu Jaat (28), is involved in two murder cases in west Delhi as also other criminal activities, including land grabbing, gang war and extortion, among others. A semi-automatic pistol was recovered from his possession.

“Sonu Jaat, a close accomplice of gangster Neeraj Bawana, was arrested by a Special Cell team on Saturday night following a tip-off when he came to the Bhalswa Dairy road,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) P.S. Kushwah said.

A native of Rohtak in Haryana, Sonu Jaat worked for Bawana’s gang and was involved in various criminal activities with the dreaded gangster.

–IANS

sp/arm