INDIASPORTS

Dream Sports extends partnership for fifth edition of Khelo India Youth Games

NewsWire
0
0

Dream Sports, India’s sports technology company, has announced an extended partnership with Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG).

This is the second year of association of Dream Sports as the event’s co-sponsor. A flagship initiative launched in 2018 by the Government of India along with the Sports Authority of India, KIYG’s 2022 edition will be held from January 30 to February 11 across eight cities in Madhya Pradesh, and will host over 6000 young athletes.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhavit Sheth, COO & Co-Founder, Dream Sports, said, “It is our privilege to associate with the Khelo India Youth Games that shares our passion of empowering India’s youth and our vision to make sports better. Through this partnership, we hope to continue to work towards our common goal of nurturing India’s sports ecosystem and encourage our budding athletes to pursue sports.”

On Dream Sports’ association with Khelo India, a Spokesperson from the Sports Authority of India said, “The mission of the ‘Khelo India Youth Games’ is to provide talented and able young athletes with a platform to build their career in sports. The Sports Authority of India, welcomes the Dream Sports as partners supporting our endeavours. We look forward to this partnership growing stronger and better with this edition.”

20230125-224007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No shortage of fertilisers, says Haryana minister

    SC says judicial officers must feel safe, asks HC to monitor...

    NIA arrests 2 associates of D-Company (Ld)

    Centre notifies appointment of 8 new HC judges, transfers six