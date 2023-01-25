Dream Sports, India’s sports technology company, has announced an extended partnership with Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG).

This is the second year of association of Dream Sports as the event’s co-sponsor. A flagship initiative launched in 2018 by the Government of India along with the Sports Authority of India, KIYG’s 2022 edition will be held from January 30 to February 11 across eight cities in Madhya Pradesh, and will host over 6000 young athletes.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhavit Sheth, COO & Co-Founder, Dream Sports, said, “It is our privilege to associate with the Khelo India Youth Games that shares our passion of empowering India’s youth and our vision to make sports better. Through this partnership, we hope to continue to work towards our common goal of nurturing India’s sports ecosystem and encourage our budding athletes to pursue sports.”

On Dream Sports’ association with Khelo India, a Spokesperson from the Sports Authority of India said, “The mission of the ‘Khelo India Youth Games’ is to provide talented and able young athletes with a platform to build their career in sports. The Sports Authority of India, welcomes the Dream Sports as partners supporting our endeavours. We look forward to this partnership growing stronger and better with this edition.”

