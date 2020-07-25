Dreaming when we can play on the field again, says Raina

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Veteran India batsman Suresh Raina on Saturday said he is eagerly waiting to take the field after it was announced that the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be played in the window from September 19 to November 8 in the UAE.

A Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran, Raina posted a picture of him after a net session on Instagram with the caption: “Walking into the weekend dreaming when we can play again on the field.. Ready with the weekend vibes.”

Raina and India wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant have been practising together at the nets for some time now.

Raina was also seen in the nets with spinner Piyush Chawla and fast bowler Mohammed Shami. Raina posted a video on his social media handle recently in which he can be seen facing deliveries from Shami and Chawla.

IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel on Friday morning confirmed to IANS that the 13th edition of the league will be played around the September 19 to November 8 window and the same has been communicated to the franchises.

The ICC on Monday announced that the T20 World Cup cannot be held in Australia in October-November as the time isn’t conducive to host so many teams in the country as the threat of the coronavirus pandemic isn’t over yet. This has opened the door for the BCCI to host the IPL in that window.

–IANS

dm/bbh