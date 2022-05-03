Actress Drew Barrymore issued an apology on social media for “making light” of Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against former-wife Amber Heard.

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor is suing Heard after she alluded to their allegedly abusive relationship in an op-ed piece written for The Washington Post. Barrymore called the trial “a seven-layer dip of insanity” on her daytime talk show, reports ‘Variety’.

“It’s like one layer of crazy, it’s a seven-layer dip of insanity. I know that these are two people’s real lives and I know what it’s like to have your life put out in public,” Barrymore said.

“I understand all the feelings, but they are actually offering up this information that nobody had to know. This is crazy!”

The trial has been live-treaming since it started April 11.

Barrymore’s comments generated backlash from her viewers, to which the host responded in a video post: “It has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and for that I just want to deeply apologise and appreciate everyone who spoke out because this can be a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself.”

“All I want to do is be a good person,” Barrymore added.

“I can be a more thoughtful and better person moving forward because all I want to do is be a good person and I very much appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from it. And I thank everyone helping me grow along the way and teaching me. Thank you.”

Barrymore is far from the only celebrity who has spoken out during the trial.

Howard Stern went viral last month for slamming Johnny Depp’s “overacting” when the actor was on the stand testifying against Heard.

“His difficulty in speaking the English language is fantastic,” Stern added.

“And the accent. First of all, isn’t he from like the south of the Midwest? Johnny Depp was born in Kentucky. Does that sound like a guy from Kentucky?”

20220503-104601