ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Drew Barrymore admits she tried ending her life twice

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore got candid about going through her darkest time. When discussing suicidal thoughts with Madison Beer on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, she said that she tried to end her life twice.

The 48-year-old made the honest confession after her guest shared her own story.

The singer first explained: “I feel like I was sort of putting on this facade and living this role I had been assigned for so long and it all caught up to me one day and then one day turned into weeks and months and, honestly, I feel like it was at least year that I was always in this sort of, like, suicidal ideation mindset.”

“It felt very normal to me to think about that at the end of every day, and then that wasn’t until I ended up actually making an attempt,” Madison further noted. “It was, thankfully, obviously unsuccessful.”

“I don’t know, it just all became too much. I wasn’t successful and I want to do something with that,” the 24-year-old continued. “I want to be able to say I made the choice to live and, what am I gonna do now? What does that mean?”

Barrymore later stated that she could relate to Madison because she also attempted to “end her life twice.”

She said: “Everybody struggles, so I related on levels that are difficult to talk about and I want to thank you because you’re discussing stuff right now that I want to make you feel safe about because I’ve been there.”

Drew, who made her acting debut at the age of five in 1980’s ‘Altered States’, has been open about her struggle with mental health. She was 13 when her mother admitted her to the Van Nuys Psychiatric Hospital near Los Angeles, California, for an 18-month stay.

“I was a real wild child and I just got so out of control that no one knew what to do with me,” Drew recalled when revisiting the facility in 2021. “They drove me here in the middle of the night and they walked me through those two doors and when you go through those two doors you do not come out.”

20230429-113204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Production of Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut ‘Being Mortal’ suspended

    Dwayne Johnson unleashes Black Adam trailer at San Diego Comic-Con

    James Gunn hints at possible Marvel and DC crossover

    Lance Reddick died due to heart and artery disease