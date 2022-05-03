Hollywood actor Drew Barrymore is busy these days hosting her own chat show, ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’. Recently, on the show, while chatting with guest star Anthony Anderson, Barrymore laughed over how the ongoing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial is full of “insanity”.

As reported by Huffpost.com during her show, Barrymore discussed several specific details about the trial and Depp’s and Heard’s allegations against each other and said, “It’s like one layer of crazy, it’s a seven-layer deep of insanity. I know that these are two people’s real lives and I know what it’s like to have your life put out in public. I understand all the feelings, but they are actually offering up this information.” She laughed as she said this.

Following her comments, the ‘Charlie’s Angel’ actor faced a lot of criticism on social media for her insensitive comments and the fact that she laughed over someone’s pain.

In light of the stinging criticism, Drew Barrymore later took to her Instagram and posted a video apology. She called her behaviour and the criticism that followed “a teachable moment” about how she should conduct herself in future.

In her video, Barrymore said, “It has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and for that I just want to deeply apologise and appreciate everyone who spoke out because this can be a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself.”

She also added, “I can be a more thoughtful and better person moving forward because all I want to do is be a good person and I very much appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from it. And I think everyone could help me grow along the way and teach me.”

Johnny Depp had filed a defamation against ex-wife Amber Heard for an op-ed column she wrote for the Post (2018), in which she labelled herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”