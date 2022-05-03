ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODTOP ENTERTAINMENT

Drew Barrymore apologises for calling Depp-Heard trial “insanity”

CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
0
0

Hollywood actor Drew Barrymore is busy these days hosting her own chat show, ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’. Recently, on the show, while chatting with guest star Anthony Anderson, Barrymore laughed over how the ongoing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial is full of “insanity”.

As reported by Huffpost.com during her show, Barrymore discussed several specific details about the trial and Depp’s and Heard’s allegations against each other and said, “It’s like one layer of crazy, it’s a seven-layer deep of insanity. I know that these are two people’s real lives and I know what it’s like to have your life put out in public. I understand all the feelings, but they are actually offering up this information.” She laughed as she said this.

Following her comments, the ‘Charlie’s Angel’ actor faced a lot of criticism on social media for her insensitive comments and the fact that she laughed over someone’s pain.

In light of the stinging criticism, Drew Barrymore later took to her Instagram and posted a video apology. She called her behaviour and the criticism that followed “a teachable moment” about how she should conduct herself in future.

In her video, Barrymore said, “It has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and for that I just want to deeply apologise and appreciate everyone who spoke out because this can be a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself.”

She also added, “I can be a more thoughtful and better person moving forward because all I want to do is be a good person and I very much appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from it. And I think everyone could help me grow along the way and teach me.”

Johnny Depp had filed a defamation against ex-wife Amber Heard for an op-ed column she wrote for the Post (2018), in which she labelled herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nikhil Parmar to make Bollywood debut with ‘Heropanti 2’

    ‘Superstar Singer’ all set to return with second season

    Awkwafina: Connect with my character Katy a lot

    Robert Downey, Jr. advocates climate-smart food in upcoming book