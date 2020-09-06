DRI arrests 3 for smuggling gold in Kozhikode, 4 kg gold recovered

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested three people outside the Karipur airport at Kozhikode in Kerala for smuggling gold and has recovered 4.3 kilograms of compound gold.

A tweet by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said that DRI officers of the Cochin Zonal Unit and Calicut (Kozhikode) Regional unit intercepted a vehicle suspected to be carrying smuggled gold, near the Karipur International Airport.

Another tweet said that the person at the wheel of the Innova vehicle rammed it into the two DRI personnel who had flagged him down. The DRI personnel, an intelligence officer, and a driver were injured and are currently receiving medical attention.

One official of the DRI team has suffered fractures and is in hospital but stable and the other officer received minor injuries.

“Gold in compound form, weighing 4.3 kg was recovered from the vehicle. A statement is being recorded from the smuggler whose escape bid was foiled. Further investigation is underway,” CBIC said.

Finance Ministry sources said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has enquired about the well being of both the injured DRI officials and has asked the CBIC to provide them all medical facilities at the hospital.

A tweet from Nirmala Sitharaman’s office said: “Appreciate the dedication with which the team is working in these challenging times. Have directed Secretary, DoR to ensure complete medical care is extended. Kudos for the commitment shown.”

–IANS

rrb/rt