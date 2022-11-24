The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday has arrested the son of a leading Trinamool Congress leader in connection with the agency’s investigation relating to a gold smuggling case.

The arrested person was identified as Subho Adhya, whose mother Jyotsna Adhya is currently the Vice Chairman of the Trinamool-controlled Bongaon Municipality in North 24 Parganas district, while his father Shankar Adhya is the former Chairman of the same board.

The DRI sleuths have also arrested Amit Ghosh, who is the maternal uncle of Subho Adhya.

On October, the DRI sleuths arrested two persons – Anupam Mitra and Alik Mondal – and seized 26 gold biscuits. In face of interrogation, Mitra and Mondal named Amit Ghosh and accordingly, the DRI issued summons to him.

On Thursday afternoon, Ghosh arrived at the DRI office along with Subho Adhya. Interrogating them, the DRI sleuths tracked clues about their involvement in the gold smuggling case and arrested them.

On Thursday during the course of interrogation, Ghosh and Adhya denied acquaintance with Mitra and Mondal, who were arrested with gold biscuits in October while boarding Rajdhani Express at Sealdah station. However, copies of the train tickets of Mitra and Mondal were recovered from the mobile phones of the two being questioned on Thursday. Thereafter, the DRI sleuths arrested them.

DRI sleuths informed that in July this also there was similar gold recovery by DRI sleuths when Ghosh’s name also surfaced. At that point of time, Ghosh ducked repeated summons from DRI sleuths for questioning.

“After coal and cattle smuggling, names of Trinamool Congress leaders are surfacing over involvement in gold smuggling. What else is left?” questioned senior state BJP leader, Rahul Sinha. Till the report was filed there was no reaction from any Trinamool Congress leader on this count.

20221124-204202