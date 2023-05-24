The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Wednesday that it has busted a clandestine makeshift laboratory manufacturing Alprazolam, a banned drug under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), and arrested one person in connection with the case.

The accused was running the laboratory in Nagar Kurnool district in Telangana. The DRI has seized 31.42 kg of Alprazolam worth Rs 3.14 crores.

“The accused was running the laboratory from a poultry farm in an agricultural field on the outskirts of Vattem village in Nagar Kurnool district. We have seized the processing materials along with machinery and other equipment used in the manufacturing process,” a DRI official said.

