INDIA

DRI busts makeshift lab manufacturing Alprazolam in Telangana

NewsWire
0
0

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Wednesday that it has busted a clandestine makeshift laboratory manufacturing Alprazolam, a banned drug under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), and arrested one person in connection with the case.

The accused was running the laboratory in Nagar Kurnool district in Telangana. The DRI has seized 31.42 kg of Alprazolam worth Rs 3.14 crores.

“The accused was running the laboratory from a poultry farm in an agricultural field on the outskirts of Vattem village in Nagar Kurnool district. We have seized the processing materials along with machinery and other equipment used in the manufacturing process,” a DRI official said.

20230524-222005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala Tribal youth lynching case: 13 get 7-year RI

    Congress’ Jairam Ramesh hints at renaming Jaipur’s Albert Hall

    Delhi govt launches awareness drive to register workers (Ld)

    56% Indians apprehend getting Covid infection