The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has said that they seized 121 kg smuggled foreign gold worth over Rs 58 crore in the last one month and have booked 11 cases.

“The recent gold seizures indicate a spurt in smuggling of gold through NE borders of Bangladesh and Myanmar. While the porous borders have been used for smuggling in the past, 11 cases of gold seizures of 121 kgs in September 2022 alone show that the NE corridor is still extensively being used by the smugglers deploying ingenious ways of concealment,” the DRI official said.

In one case, the DRI seized a big haul of smuggled 65.46 kg of foreign origin gold worth Rs 33.40 crore. The gold was consigned from Aizawal (Mizoram) to Mumbai in domestic courier consignment. The DRI said that the gold was concealed in gunny bags declared as clothes.

In another operation, the DRI seized another big haul of smuggled foreign origin 23.23 kg gold worth Rs 11.65 crore which was being smuggled from Myanmar.

“Specific intelligence indicated that substantial quantity of foreign origin gold will be attempted to be smuggled from Champhai-Aizawl, Mizoram to Kolkata, West Bengal by concealing them in vehicle. To interdict the contraband, coordinated action was undertaken on two consecutive days September 28, and 29,” the official said.

Acting on a tip off, the DRI officials were able to nab four persons travelling by two separate vehicles on the highway connecting Siliguri and Guwahati.

After thorough rummaging of their vehicles for over a period of two days, 23.23 kg gold concealed in the vehicle body in the form of 21 cylindrical pieces, was recovered.

“The gold in this case was cast in order to fit in the specifically made cavity inside the cross-member metal pipe connecting the right and left rails of chassis behind the rear wheels and suspension in both the vehicles. The recovered gold had been smuggled into India from Myanmar through Zokhawthar border in Mizoram. Four persons have been arrested in the instant case so far,” the official said.

The DRI official said that they lodged a total number of nine cases in the past month in which 27 kg smuggled gold from various carriers coming from the Northeastern state was seized.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

