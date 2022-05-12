INDIA

DRI seizes 61.5 kg gold tap worth Rs 32 cr sent from China

In a major operation code-named ‘Golden Tap’, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted an air cargo consignment at the Delhi Air Cargo Complex, and recovered 61.5 kg gold in the shape of a tap having a market value of Rs 32.5 crore.

The consignment was sent from China through Japan Airlies.

“The consignment was declared to contain triangle valves manufactured in Guangzhou, China, and it arrived at the IGI Airport in a Japan Airlines flight. After a thorough and prolonged examination, a large number of imported valves were found to have 24 karat gold concealed in them,” said the DRI official.

After examination, the officers of DRI were able to recover 61.5 kg gold having a market value of Rs 32.5 crore from the consignment.

“The recovered gold, found to be of 99 per cent purity, has been seized,” said the official.

The detection came on the heels of other recent seizures of gold from air cargo and courier consignments made by the agency. These include the seizures of 11 kg gold worth more than Rs 5.88 crore in Lucknow and Mumbai in May, seizure of 80.13 kg gold valued at Rs 39.31 crore in November 2021, and seizure of 16.79 kg gold valued at Rs 8 crore from a courier consignment in July 2021, both in New Delhi.

“DRI’s ability to detect such sophisticated modes of concealment is reinforced by these seizures, which act as a deterrent to those attempting to compromise India’s economic frontiers. DRI remains committed to continuing its relentless crackdown against the perpetrators of such crimes,” the official said.

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

