Acting on specific intelligence, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Surat team examined an imported stainless steel belt, from which it recovered gold biscuits, diamonds and premium watch brands worth Rs 1.75 crore.

The DRI in a press statement said that it had received a tip-off that a jewellery unit after a false declaration was smuggling gold, diamonds and premium wrist watch brands. It imports goods in the Special Economic Zone in Surat.

When the consignment was brought out of the SEZ, the DRI team intercepted the stainless steel belt bundle and while checking it, found three gold biscuits weighing one kilogram, diamonds weighing 122 carats and 3 premium watch brands, all valued at Rs 1.75 crore.

In recent times, the DRI has registered cases of seizure of gold, diamonds and premium brands worth Rs 200 crore. An investigation is going on in these cases.

20221019-183607