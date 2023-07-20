New Delhi, July 20 (IANSlife) Whisky is delicious all throughout the year. It provides a warmth that is undeniable when it rains and the weather gets chilly.

Here are six great whiskies that will uplift your mood to beat monsoon blues.

HIBIKI: The highly regarded Japanese whisky brand Hibiki is renowned for its superb quality, precise production, and mellow flavor profiles. Hibiki whiskies, which are made by the Suntory distillery, are well known and highly esteemed among whisky aficionados and connoisseurs worldwide. The flavor characteristics of Hibiki whiskies are renowned for their harmony and careful balancing of flavors. Different barrel types, including American oak, sherry wood, and Mizunara oak, are used to age the whiskies, which gives them unique scents and flavors. Hibiki whisky provides a sophisticated and engrossing flavor sensation.

MONKEY SHOULDER: A well-liked and distinctive blended malt Scotch whisky, Monkey Shoulder is renowned for its smoothness, depth of flavor, and distinctive personality. Three separate Speyside single malts, a renowned whisky region in Scotland, are combined to create it. The whisky’s flavor profile is sweet and slightly fruity thanks to the whisky’s mild undertones of honey, vanilla, caramel, baked apple, oak, and spices. Monkey Shoulder can be sipped neat or on the rocks to let the flavors gradually meld together.

WOODFORD RESERVE: The Woodford Reserve Distillery, located in Versailles, Kentucky, creates the premium American bourbon whisky known as Woodford Reserve. One of the best bourbons in the world, Woodford Reserve is renowned for its skillful production and dedication to tradition. The Woodford Reserve is triple-distilled. By taking this extra step, a smoother, more sophisticated spirit is ensured, improving the whole drinking experience. The flavor profile of this whisky is renowned for being complex and well-balanced.

SUNTORY WHISKY TOKI: Shinto Whisky The renowned Suntory distillery creates Toki, a distinctive and noteworthy Japanese whisky. It distinguishes itself with a distinctive flavor profile and creative blending methods.Suntory is renowned for its exceptional blending expertise, and Toki is a testament to that. The whisky expertly blends various malt and grain whiskies to provide a well-balanced and intricate flavor profile. The flavor of Suntory Whisky Toki is energizing and bright. It has a delicious and zesty flavor and is distinguished by crisp flavors of green apple, pear, and grapefruit. The light and crisp flavor character of the whisky is influenced by these tastes.

THE YAMAZAKI: One of Japan’s most renowned and established whisky distilleries, Suntory, produces the coveted single malt whisky known as Yamazaki. As the first whisky distillery founded in Japan, it has a considerable historical significance and dates back to 1923. A variety of expressions of Yamazaki whisky are available, each matured for differing lengths of time and in various kinds of oak casks. American oak, Spanish oak, and Japanese Mizunara oak are all used in these casks. The utilization of various casks gives the whisky a variety of flavors and smells, resulting in a complex and rich drinking experience. This whisky is praised for its flavorful fusion that works well together. Usually, it exhibits a harmony of fruity, flowery, and woodsy elements.

ARDBEG SMOKETRAILS MANZANILLA EDITION: Renowned Islay Single Malt Ardbeg embarks on a new adventure as it launches a series of whiskies exclusive to Global Travel Retail: Ardbeg Smoketrails. The collection will offer a chance for whisky enthusiasts in the country to take their palate on a journey, exploring the influence of different casks from around the world on the signature Ardbeg style.

The Islay Distillery’s first release in the new series is all set to launch in India this week. Ardbeg Smoketrails Manzanilla Edition marries malt matured in classic Ardbeg American oak casks with Manzanilla sherry casks from Sanlúcar de Barrameda on Spain’s Atlantic coast. The result is a salty, maritime character combined with a powerful blast of classic Ardbeg smoke.

