Ajay Devgn’s blockbuster hit ‘Drishyam’ was remade from the popular Malayalam movie of the same name starring, Mohan Lal.

The Mohan Lal starrer also saw a sequel ‘Drishyam 2’ which was equally gripping and thrilling and as per latest reports, the Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer will also see the sequel release later this year.

For the sequel Ajay Devgn and Tabu will reunite and Ajay Devgn will reprise his iconic role of Vijay Salgaonkar and Tabu will once again be seen as IG Meera Deshmukh. Also reprising their roles will be Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta as Ajay Devgn’s wife and daughter respectively.

The movie is slated for release on November 18, 2022. Most of the older cast will reprise their roles, but the sequel will also include a new character, played by Akshaye Khanna who has a pivotal role in the movie.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the movie said, “Indian Cinema’s much-celebrated character is all set to take us on yet another thrilling journey this year on 18th November. Promising to take it notches higher in thrill, drama and excitement, this sequel will take Vijay and his family’s story beyond imagination.”

The movie which has been under production these last few weeks wraps up the shoot schedule today, June 21, in Hyderabad.

Actor Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter to announce the release date of the movie along with the poster. He also tagged all his co-stars – Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Ishita Dutta and Rajat Kapoor in his post.

This movie too will be set in the state of Goa, India. The first movie dealt with Ajay Devgn’s struggle as a father to protect his daughter, Ishita Dutta from being implicated for a crime she committed in self-defence.

The sequel is a continuation of the same struggle. ‘Drishyam 2’ has been produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Krishna Kumar and it has been co-produced by Aditya Chowksey, Sanjeev Joshi and Shiv Chanana.

