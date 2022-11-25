ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Drishyam 2’ crosses Rs 100 crore mark at box-office

NewsWire
0
0

Actors Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna-starrer ‘Drishyam 2’ have raked in over Rs. 100 crore at the box-office.

According to the statement issued by the makers read: “The second highest grosser and opener of the year has entered the 100 crore club in its first week and promises to further grow in its second week.”

“*First Week Collection Breakdown: 1st Friday: 15.38cr, 1st Saturday: 21.59cr, 1st Sunday: 27.17cr, 1st Monday: 11.87cr, 1st Tuesday: 10.48cr, 1st Wednesday: 9.55cr, 1st Thursday: 8.62cr, Grand Total:* 104.66cr.”

Drishyam 2, helmed by Abhishek Pathak, has shattered many records since its release.

‘Drishyam’ is based on the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name, also serving as a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam, which in turn was adapted from the eponymous 2013 Malayalam film.

20221125-132202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anil Kapoor: South Indian cinema is an inspiration to all of...

    Sonam Kapoor’s father-in-law, Harish Ahuja, duped out of Rs. 27 crores

    Faria Abdullah plays a drama artiste in Suseenthiran’s ‘Valli Mayil’

    Veteran stage and film actor KTS Padannayil dead