The Surat police arrested a 22-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh in connection with the murder of her two-year-old son, said police, adding that she was ‘inspired’ by movie ‘Drishyam’.

The arrest comes after the woman had earlier filed a kidnapping complaint on June 27 at the Dindoli police station, claiming that her child had gone missing. The arrest took place on Saturday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Nayna Mandavi, hailing from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh. The woman confessed to the police that she had been an avid viewer of crime thrillers, particularly mentioning the movie ‘Drishyam’.

Drawing inspiration from the film, she believed that by concealing her child’s body, she would evade the clutches of the law.

According to the ongoing police investigation, it has been revealed that the woman’s paramour refused to marry her if she kept her child. Subsequently, in a chilling act, she killed her own child as a means to remove this obstacle, as confirmed by the authorities.

Throughout the week, the accused had maintained that her child had been kidnapped. However, investigators found no CCTV footage supporting this claim or any evidence of the child leaving the residential complex.

During intense interrogation, the woman eventually admitted to murdering her son and burying the body in an open area behind the colony. However, upon excavation, the police did not discover any remains at the indicated spot.

Further questioning led to a shocking revelation. The woman disclosed that she had strangled her child and disposed of the body by throwing it into the water-filled bottom of the elevator shaft.

The woman had previously entered into a marriage in her native village four years ago, but due to disputes and mistreatment by her husband, she sought refuge in Surat two years ago with her two-month-old son, Vir, to live with her mother. It was during her stay in Surat that she formed a friendship with Sanju, a labourer at the same construction project where she was employed, as detailed by the police.

The accused has been taken into custody, and further legal proceedings will be conducted, said police.

