In collaboration with Park Plus and DLF City Centre Mall, the health department of Gurugram administration will organise a day-long ‘drive-in vaccination’ programme to administer the second dose of Covishield to the 45+ age group at the DLF City Centre Mall on MG Road on Friday.

According to the health officials, the drive will be start at 10 am and 200 free slots will be available without any registration. The vaccines will be administered on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Officials informed that at present, the drive-in experiment will be carried out at the DLF City Centre Mall only for a day.

During the drive, people won’t have to step out of their vehicles. After vaccination, the beneficiary will have to wait for 30 minutes in his vehicle and if someone develops any problem, he/she will have to send a signal to the health department team using the vehicle’s indicators.

District immunisation officer M.P. Singh said that this new experiment is aimed at providing hassle-free Covid jabs.

“If this experiment turns out to be successful, similar drives can be organised at other locations in the district,” Singh said.

