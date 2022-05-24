The driver of an ambulance was charred to death when the vehicle caught fire.

Flames erupted all of a sudden in the ambulance and the driver could get no time to jump off the vehicle and was burnt to death inside the running vehicle.

According to police, the 102 ambulance was on its way back to hospital after dropping a patient from Khurja town of the district, late on Monday evening. The vehicle caught fire from the back and before anyone could alert the driver, the fire reached the bonnet.

Sandeep Singh, SHO Khurja, Kotwali police station, said, “Before the driver could stop the ambulance and try to get out, fire engulfed the vehicle. He even tried to submerge the vehicle in a roadside pond to stop the fire, but failed.

The fire burnt the driver, identified as Prashant Kumar, 23, to death. We have sent his body for autopsy and how the accident took place is being investigated.”

