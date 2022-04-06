Driver of a passenger vehicle was critically injured on Wednesday due to gas cylinder blast inside the vehicle in J&K’s Srinagar district.

Police said the driver of a passenger vehicle was critically injured in a gas cylinder blast outside Srinagar’s botanical garden by the banks of the Dal Lake.

“The injured driver has been shifted to hospital in a critical condition”, police said.

Police added that the impact of the blast was from inside out revealing that the cylinder had exploded inside the vehicle.

