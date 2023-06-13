INDIA

Driver crushes passenger to death for praising PM, Yogi

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a driver allegedly crushed a man to death because the latter objected to him criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The accused has been identified as Amjad while the victim is Rajesh Dubey, 59.

The deceased had gone to attend his brother Rakesh Dubey’s son’s wedding in Mirzapur in a car driven by the accused when the incident took place on Monday evening.

Mirzapur SP Santosh Mishra said that there were some arguments over politics among the occupants of the car which apparently irked the driver who started criticising the Prime Minister and the chief minister.

The victim allegedly objected to the criticism of the leaders and he got into a heated argument with the driver.

After some time, other passengers got down at their respective destinations and Rajesh Dubey was the only passenger left in the car.

After some time, Rajesh also got down from the car was walking towards his house when Amjad ran the car over him.

Dubey died on the spot.

When they learnt of the incident, the local people they staged a demonstration of the Mirzapur-Prayagraj highway.

Senior officials reached the spot and pacified them with the assurance of action against the accused.

20230613-124406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India ready to welcome Olympics heroes, celebration begins at IGI

    Delhi HC seeks police’s response on Sukesh Chadrashekhar’s aide’s plea

    Doctors transplant patient’s kidney from left to right, place both on...

    Goa CM ‘failed’ to protect Mhadei, he should step down: Trinamool...