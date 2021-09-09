Peel traffic police have arrested and charged a driver for allegedly driving 89 kms over the speed limit through two school zones in Brampton.

Police said that on Thursday, September 9, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a Road Safety Services officer was conducting speed enforcement in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Grape Trail in Brampton when the driver of a vehicle was registered travelling 129 kms per hour in a posted 40 km zone. It is reported that the vehicle travelled at a high rate of speed through two separate school zones.

A 36-year-old man from Orangeville was charged criminally with Dangerous Driving and was further charged under the Highway Traffic Act with Stunt Driving and Speeding. His driver’s licence was seized as was his vehicle. He will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on December 6.

“With our students now back in school, our officers are committed to protecting our most vulnerable road users, and we will continue to exercise a zero-tolerance approach for offences that occur in school safety zones” said Acting Inspector Al Villers of Road Safety Services.