Halton police have charged a 41 year old female resident of North York in connection with a fatal hit-and-run involving a cyclist.

Ji Fend faces charges of Failure to Stop After An Accident Resulting in Death and Careless Driving Causing Death in this matter.

On May 18, at around approximately 2:30 PM an 81-year-old male cyclist was fatally struck while riding eastbound on North Shore Boulevard near the QEW overpass, in Burlington. Police said the involved driver fled the scene of the collision and that the cyclist was rushed to Burlington Hospital by ambulance but succumbed to his injuries.