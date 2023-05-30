COMMUNITY

Driver involved in cyclist fatality in Burlington identified

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
1

Halton police have charged a 41 year old female resident of North York in connection with a fatal hit-and-run involving a cyclist.

Ji Fend faces charges of Failure to Stop After An Accident Resulting in Death and Careless Driving Causing Death in this matter.

On May 18, at around approximately 2:30 PM an 81-year-old male cyclist was fatally struck while riding eastbound on North Shore Boulevard near the QEW overpass, in Burlington. Police said the involved driver fled the scene of the collision and that the cyclist was rushed to Burlington Hospital by ambulance but succumbed to his injuries.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Spring garbage exemption period in Peel

    169 potential graves found in former residential school in Alberta

    Brampton Councillor appointed vice-chair of anti-racism and equity committee

    Ontario accelerates 2nd doses for 70+ and those who got first...