Driver jumps off burning truck in Delhi’s Wazirpur

NewsWire
A driver had a narrow escape when the truck he was driving suddenly caught fire in North West Delhi’s Wazirpur, officials said on Saturday.

According to information, the incident happened at 2 a.m. Some onlookers made a call to the PCR and informed about the incident following which the fire brigade was called.

The fire official said that two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and after a lot of effort, they managed to control the fire.

“The truck was carrying goods and the cause of the fire is not yet known. The driver was able to save himself by jumping out of the truck in time,” said the fire officer.

A senior police official said that cardboards were kept in the truck.

